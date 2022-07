Motion

About Motion

Motion is a highly configurable program that monitors video signals from many types of cameras.

Set it up to monitor your security cameras, watch birds, check in on your pet, create timelapse videos and more.

Create videos or save pictures of the activity

Passthrough recording from many IP cameras

View live stream of cameras

Invoke scripts when activities occur

Log activity into multiple types of databases

Fully customizable masks for privacy or motion detection

Full tls(https) support with authentication for webcontrol and streams

Use Motion with many types of devices