About Motion
Motion is a highly configurable program that monitors video signals from many types of cameras.
Set it up to monitor your security cameras, watch birds, check in on your pet, create timelapse videos and more.
Use Motion with many types of devices
- Create videos or save pictures of the activity
- Passthrough recording from many IP cameras
- View live stream of cameras
- Invoke scripts when activities occur
- Log activity into multiple types of databases
- Fully customizable masks for privacy or motion detection
- Full tls(https) support with authentication for webcontrol and streams
- Network cameras via RTSP, RTMP and HTTP
- PI cameras
- V4L2 webcams
- Video capture cards
- Existing movie files